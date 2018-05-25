Harvey Weinstein accusers Rose McGowan, Asia Argento, others react to arrest

Rose McGowan and Asia Argento were among the celebrities who spoke out after Harvey Weinstein turned himself in to New York City police on May 25 to face criminal charges for his alleged abuse.

“I feel shocked,” McGowan said on Good Morning America. “I have to admit I didn’t think I would see the day that he would have handcuffs on him. … I have a visceral need for him to have handcuffs on.”

.@rosemcgowan speaks out exclusively to @arobach on Harvey Weinstein's arrest: "I have to admit I didn't think I would see the day that he would have handcuffs on him." pic.twitter.com/grAxiSAqlc — Good Morning America (@GMA) May 25, 2018

McGowan, who has accused Weinstein of raping her 20 years ago, is gratified but “still in shock” at his surrender Friday in a Manhattan courtroom on rape charges.

READ MORE: Harvey Weinstein ‘didn’t invent the casting couch,’ says his lawyer

“I still have very guarded hopes,” McGowan told The Associated Press in an interview Thursday night. “The justice system has been something very elusive. I hope in this case it works. Because it’s all true. None of this was consensual.”

“We got you, Harvey Weinstein, we got you,” she tweeted Friday morning.

We got you, Harvey Weinstein, we got you — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) May 25, 2018

READ MORE: Harvey Weinstein arrested on rape, criminal sex act, sex abuse charges in New York

Argento, another one of Weinstein’s accusers, tweeted a video of his walk into the police station, writing, “What took you so long Harvey?”

What took you so long Harvey? pic.twitter.com/MUFB34fWai — Asia Argento (@AsiaArgento) May 25, 2018

In another tweet, she wrote, “Today Harvey Weinstein will take his first step on his inevitable descent to hell. We, the women, finally have real hope for justice,”

Today Harvey Weinstein will take his first step on his inevitable descent to hell. We, the women, finally have real hope for justice. https://t.co/or8qGaNO93 — Asia Argento (@AsiaArgento) May 25, 2018

Argento’s boyfriend, chef Anthony Bourdain, tweeted an image of a prison menu with the caption, “What’s on the menu for Weinstein?”

When you went on record, @AsiaArgento you were sure this day would never come, that you would be crushed, that you were alone. And yet you did it anyway. #perpwalk pic.twitter.com/sGzI1qUjx7 — Anthony Bourdain (@Bourdain) May 25, 2018

The Women’s March reacted to the news, saying it was “an important day in terms of visibility for all women whose lives have been devastated because of the actions of Harvey Weinstein.”

“We seek justice for women and all people who have been harassed and abused in the workplace. No person should be violated at work, or anywhere else. Ever,” the statement read. “Toxic masculinity and misogyny can no longer be ignored or tolerated at the workplace or any other place in society.”

The statement continued, “We stand with the brave women who came forward against Harvey Weinstein. We hope their courage will continue to inspire others to break their silence.”

Women’s March released the following statement regarding Harvey Weinstein arrest this morning amid accusations of sexual misconduct in the workplace. pic.twitter.com/Q1mHlAF153 — Women's March (@womensmarch) May 25, 2018

READ MORE: Peter Jackson says Weinsteins told him to blacklist Mira Sorvino, Ashley Judd

Accuser Mira Sorvino tweeted, “#Justice.”

#Justice…

Harvey Weinstein will be charged with rape, abuse https://t.co/K4EWGYPnsp — Mira Sorvino (@MiraSorvino) May 25, 2018

Comedian Kathy Griffin tweeted, “I just want to say that I love … all of the women who bravely shared their stories. They had no safety net..but they spoke out anyway. Heroes and Revolutionaries.”

Tonight, on the eve of the monster turning himself in, I just want to say that I love @RoArquette @AnnabellSciorra @AsiaArgento @rosemcgowan and all of the women who bravely shared their stories. They had no safety net..but they spoke out any way. Heroes and Revolutionaries. — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) May 25, 2018

Accuser Louisette Geiss also tweeted, “It’s about time. Elated and so proud to stand next to the brave women & men who are creating a new normal.”

It’s about time. Elated and so proud to stand next to the brave women & men who are creating a new normal. #BeTheChange @ClassActionLaw @bethfeganJD #silencebreakers #Weinstein https://t.co/E7RglFWZiH — Louisette Geiss (@louisettegeiss) May 25, 2018

Accuser Emma de Caunes shared a simple “Time for justice” on Twitter.

Heather Graham, another Weinstein accuser, wrote, “It’s about time.”

It’s about time: Harvey Weinstein turned himself in this morning and is in police custody. Today, instead of focusing on him, I will be celebrating all of the powerful women out there. This is just the beginning #TheFutureIsFemalehttps://t.co/OexdY6U809 — Heather Graham (@imheathergraham) May 25, 2018

READ MORE: Harvey Weinstein surrenders to police in sexual assault probe

Ashley Matthau tweeted, “Been waiting for this day for so long! So happy that he is getting what he deserves!”

Been waiting for this day for so long! So happy that he is getting what he deserves! pic.twitter.com/tCF73kOeWc — Ashley Matthau (@AshleyMatthau) May 25, 2018

“I’m crying,” accuser Sarah Ann Masse wrote. “This is one step in the right direction, there is still a long road ahead, but for every person who has been abused, for those of us who have spoken either publicly or privately to bring these abusers down, this is a victory.”

I'm crying. This is one step in the right direction, there is still a long road ahead, but for every person who has been abused, for those of us who have spoken either publicly or privately to bring these abusers down, this is a victory.

✊❤🙌 #metoo https://t.co/SdmKwjmG63 — Sarah Ann Masse (@SarahAnnMasse) May 25, 2018

Kelly Cutrone also took to Twitter to write, “Of course #harveyweinstein surrenders on a 3 day weekend – This is a PR trick – – announce news when no one is noticing.

Of course #harveyweinstein surrenders on a 3 day weekend – This is a PR trick – – announce news when no one is noticing — Kelly Cutrone (@kellycutrone) May 25, 2018

Actor Corey Feldman wrote, “Finally justice is served 4 these victims, when will this time come 4 those who hav[sic] stolen the innocence of children?”

FINALLY JUSTICE IS SERVED 4 THESE VICTIMS, WHEN WILL THIS TIME COME 4 THOSE WHO HAV STOLEN THE INNOCENCE OF CHILDREN?!? #Kids2 #THETRUTHISCOMING #PRESERVEINNOCENCE https://t.co/bejVvonbDf — Corey Feldman (@Corey_Feldman) May 25, 2018

READ MORE: Corey Feldman pressures New York state Senate to pass The Child Victims Act

Weinstein, who has long denied all allegations of nonconsensual sex, was arraigned Friday morning on rape and other charges involving two of the scores of women who have accused him. It was the first criminal case against Weinstein since the revelations about him erupted last October and sparked the cultural “reckoning” that became the MeToo movement.

—With files from the Associated Press