Harvey Weinstein accusers Rose McGowan, Asia Argento, others react to arrest
Rose McGowan and Asia Argento were among the celebrities who spoke out after Harvey Weinstein turned himself in to New York City police on May 25 to face criminal charges for his alleged abuse.
“I feel shocked,” McGowan said on Good Morning America. “I have to admit I didn’t think I would see the day that he would have handcuffs on him. … I have a visceral need for him to have handcuffs on.”
McGowan, who has accused Weinstein of raping her 20 years ago, is gratified but “still in shock” at his surrender Friday in a Manhattan courtroom on rape charges.
“I still have very guarded hopes,” McGowan told The Associated Press in an interview Thursday night. “The justice system has been something very elusive. I hope in this case it works. Because it’s all true. None of this was consensual.”
“We got you, Harvey Weinstein, we got you,” she tweeted Friday morning.
Argento, another one of Weinstein’s accusers, tweeted a video of his walk into the police station, writing, “What took you so long Harvey?”
In another tweet, she wrote, “Today Harvey Weinstein will take his first step on his inevitable descent to hell. We, the women, finally have real hope for justice,”
Argento’s boyfriend, chef Anthony Bourdain, tweeted an image of a prison menu with the caption, “What’s on the menu for Weinstein?”
The Women’s March reacted to the news, saying it was “an important day in terms of visibility for all women whose lives have been devastated because of the actions of Harvey Weinstein.”
“We seek justice for women and all people who have been harassed and abused in the workplace. No person should be violated at work, or anywhere else. Ever,” the statement read. “Toxic masculinity and misogyny can no longer be ignored or tolerated at the workplace or any other place in society.”
The statement continued, “We stand with the brave women who came forward against Harvey Weinstein. We hope their courage will continue to inspire others to break their silence.”
Accuser Mira Sorvino tweeted, “#Justice.”
Comedian Kathy Griffin tweeted, “I just want to say that I love … all of the women who bravely shared their stories. They had no safety net..but they spoke out anyway. Heroes and Revolutionaries.”
Accuser Louisette Geiss also tweeted, “It’s about time. Elated and so proud to stand next to the brave women & men who are creating a new normal.”
Accuser Emma de Caunes shared a simple “Time for justice” on Twitter.
Heather Graham, another Weinstein accuser, wrote, “It’s about time.”
Ashley Matthau tweeted, “Been waiting for this day for so long! So happy that he is getting what he deserves!”
“I’m crying,” accuser Sarah Ann Masse wrote. “This is one step in the right direction, there is still a long road ahead, but for every person who has been abused, for those of us who have spoken either publicly or privately to bring these abusers down, this is a victory.”
Kelly Cutrone also took to Twitter to write, “Of course #harveyweinstein surrenders on a 3 day weekend – This is a PR trick – – announce news when no one is noticing.
Actor Corey Feldman wrote, “Finally justice is served 4 these victims, when will this time come 4 those who hav[sic] stolen the innocence of children?”
Weinstein, who has long denied all allegations of nonconsensual sex, was arraigned Friday morning on rape and other charges involving two of the scores of women who have accused him. It was the first criminal case against Weinstein since the revelations about him erupted last October and sparked the cultural “reckoning” that became the MeToo movement.
