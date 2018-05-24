Harvey Weinstein to surrender in sexual assault probe: reports

Disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein is expected to surrender to authorities in New York Friday morning after a months-long investigation into the sexual assault of numerous women, according to reports.

The New York Times and the New York Daily News reported Thursday that investigators were preparing to arrest Weinstein the next day.

Benjamin Brafman, a lawyer for Weinstein, declined to comment on the report.

The arrest comes months after the Times’ initial report saying Weinstein sexually harassed multiple women, and since then dozens of women have also accused him and over a dozen said they were raped by him.

The article gave rise to the #MeToo movement which saw many other women come forward with accusations against other men in power.

Weinstein has denied having non-consensual sex with anyone.

The charge leading to the arrest is in connection with a former aspiring actress, Lucia Evans, the Daily News reported.

Evans told The New Yorker back in October 2017, that Weinstein forced her to perform oral sex on him when she went to meet him for a casting call.

“I said, over and over, ‘I don’t want to do this, stop, don’t,’” she told the magazine. “I tried to get away, but maybe I didn’t try hard enough. I didn’t want to kick him or fight him.”

New York District Attorney Cy Vance’s office is also looking into the allegations made against Weinstein by actress Paz de la Heurta.

Along with sexual harassment and assault, federal investigators are also investigating possible money crimes, according to a report from the Wall Street Journal.

Weinstein was forced out of the company he founded after an investigation into his conduct was started in October.

At the time, Weinstein admitted to a “whole way of behaviour that is not good,” and said he would be seeking help, though he denied that he raped anyone.

*With a file from Reuters