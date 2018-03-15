Corey Feldman pressures New York state senate to pass The Child Victims Act

Corey Feldman was at the State Capitol in Albany, N.Y., on Wednesday to join demonstrators from a group called New Yorkers Against Hidden Predators and to help ensure that child-sexual predators are brought to justice.

The Goonies actor — who has publicly stated that he was a victim of sexual abuse as a child — joined advocates to push a bill that gives victims more time to sue their abusers.

“My interview with the police was literally buried for 34 years. It sat at the bottom of a pile somewhere,” Feldman said.

READ MORE: Corey Feldman’s 1993 audio file naming alleged sexual predators found by police

Current laws state that the victims’ ability to sue their abusers cuts off when they turn 23 years old.

Feldman is pushing for The Child Victims Act, which would create a one-year window for alleged victims of sexual assault to file a civil lawsuit against their abusers or any organization that may have enabled the abuse.

“As someone who was failed by the justice system because of a restrictive statute of limitations, I am proud to stand with so many survivors today to try to pass common-sense legislation,” Feldman said.

“No longer can I sit quietly, no longer can I stand by and hope somebody can take action,” Feldman said.

He tried to take his concerns to many Republican state senators who were not in their offices at the time of his visit. This included majority leader Sen. John Flanagan (Rep.), Sen. Christopher Jacobs (Rep.) and Sen. Carl Marcellino (Rep.).

READ MORE: Corey Feldman names 2nd alleged sexual abuser on ‘The Dr. Oz Show’

“Let him know that Corey Feldman came all the way from Los Angeles to try and meet with him,” Feldman said to a staffer.

Feldman was reportedly able to catch Sen. Andrew Lanza (Rep.), and the pair allegedly had a heated exchange in the Senate chambers.

WATCH BELOW: The latest on Corey Feldman

In an appearance on The Dr. Oz Show last year, Feldman told the host that he was sexually abused when he was a child.

Feldman filed a report with Los Angeles police early last November after publicly naming some of his alleged abusers while on The Dr. Oz Show.

READ MORE: Corey Feldman reveals name of one of his alleged molesters

The LAPD previously said that it dropped its investigation into Feldman’s claims that a pedophile ring had been victimizing young actors in Hollywood because too much time had passed since the alleged incidents.

Last October, Feldman launched his Indiegogo campaign to help raise US$10 million (a “flexible” target) to make a movie about his life and to expose an alleged pedophilia ring in Hollywood. He wants to make the movie without the help of a studio so he can avoid censorship, and says that he will use the donated money to ensure the film gets distributed to theatres for wide release. So far, the campaign has raised just over US$273,151.