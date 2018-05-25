All Little Grand Rapids residents evacuated, some from Pauingassi remain

All residents of Little Grand Rapids First Nation have now been evacuated from their community, but a Thursday storm has some residents from Pauingassi First Nation still waiting to leave.

Due to a lack of an air strip in the community, the Pauingassi residents who had yet to be evacuated were flown to Little Grand Rapids and remain there.

The Canadian Red Cross confirmed the remaining Little Grand Rapids residents arrived in Winnipeg Thursday night, but said flights stopped around midnight due to the weather, meaning 41 people still remain.

Eighteen of those still waiting are Pauingassi residents, while the other 23 are a selection of RCMP officers, security guards and Red Cross personnel.

Evacuations began earlier in the week from the Manitoba First Nation communities due to wildfires.

READ MORE: Evacuations continue for northeast Manitoba First Nation communities

Approximately 800 people from Little Grand Rapids are now situated in Winnipeg, while around 330 from Pauingassi First Nation are in the city, according to the Red Cross. They say more residents needed to be evacuated from Pauingassi than originally expected.

The plan is to have everyone evacuated as soon as possible on Friday.

Pauingassi is approximately 280 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg.