May 24, 2018 3:11 pm

Evacuations continue for northeast Manitoba First Nations communities

Emergency and transport vehicles await the arrival of wildfire evacuees at the Winnipeg airport Thursday.

Evacuation efforts continue Thursday for Manitoba First Nations threatened by wildfires.

The Red Cross said as of Thursday morning 748 people had been evacuated from Little Grand Rapids First Nation and another 46 from Pauingassi First Nation.

Rescue planes and helicopters continue to fly into the communities through the day, some going through Red Lake, Ontario first before flying the evacuees south to Winnipeg.

Four ambulances and two buses arrived at Winnipeg Airport at 11 a.m. Thursday, waiting for the next plane to arrive.

The Red Cross also said that their hope was to have all evacuation trips completed by the end of the day.

The provincial government confirmed Wednesday that the fire was human caused. It broke out on Monday.

Manitoba fire rescue
