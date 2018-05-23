Growing wildfire forces full evacuation of Little Grand Rapids

The Canadian Red Cross has ordered the full evacuation of Little Grand Rapids, Man. because of a growing wildfire.

The fly in, fly out First Nation community is about 260 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg.

60 people were flown to Winnipeg Tuesday, Red Cross communication manager Jason Small said.

The Red Cross is now working to evacuate the rest of the community Wednesday.

According to the Southeast Resource Development Council Corporation, about 1300 people live in Little Grand Rapids.

All evacuees will be flown to Winnipeg and will stay in local hotels.

The Red Cross is reminding people that it does not accept donations of any items, but those looking to help evacuees should reach out to community groups in their area. It also stresses that people should not take donations to any hotels where evacuees are staying.