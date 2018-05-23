Northern Manitoba fire situation flares, southern areas under control

Manitoba fire crews continue to battle blazes across the province Wednesday.

The government website interactive map showed nine fires still out of control, three that are being held, more than 20 under control and one being watched.

Residents of Little Grand Rapids and Sapotaweyak Cree Nation were forced to evacuate due to fires that continue to burn out of control.

The region of West Interlake, including Ashern, continues to be under a state of emergency, although the fires there are reported to be contained.

The rural municipality website showed residents were still under evacuation alert as of 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Crews from across the province have been assisting, including the Winkler Fire Department, which posted video of their crews helping to maintain a section of fire line near Ashern on Tuesday.

According to the provincial site, several fires still burning in the south eastern part of the province, including the Whiteshell area, were considered to be under control.

The map shows fire data collected from the previous day and is updated between 11:05 a.m. and 3:05 p.m.