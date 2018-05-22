Forest fires forces RM of Grahamdale into state of emergency

Officials say a local state of emergency has been declared for the R.M. of Grahamdale due to wildfires affecting the east side of Highway 6 between Ashern and Mulvihill.

The state of emergency was declared late Monday night.

Nyla Klatt, the RM’s emergency co-ordinator told Global News, that the municipality is still under “high alert” as crews continue to battle the blaze.

She said two families have been evacuated since the fire began and that no structures have been affected by the fire.

The RM has been under a burn ban since May 9 due to the dry conditions.

If evacuated, residents are asked to report to Eriksdale Hall and do the following:

Turn off water supply

Turn off lights and appliances

Lock your home

Do not turn off your furnace

Some items people are being advised to take with them include money, credit cards, birth certificates, pets, medications, infant food, clothing and other personal hygiene items.

Anyone who needs assistance is asked to call 204-768-9284 or 204-768-2858.

A release from the R.M.’s website says residents will be informed through radio and television at reception centres when it is safe to return to their home.

For updates follow the R.M.’s Facebook page and website.