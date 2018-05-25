Three things to do this weekend (May 25th)

Number One – Doors Open Winnipeg

Ever wanted to find out more about Winnipeg‘s storied past?

On Saturday and Sunday, there are over 90 tours of the city’s vibrant architecture and distinct locations, including the Canadian Museum for Human Rights, the Legislative Building, the Vaughan Street Jail, the Saint-Boniface Cathedral, the Minto Armoury and the Winnipeg Railway Museum, to name just a few.

Walking tours take place all across the city and they’re offered for free.

For more information, you can visit the Doors Open Winnipeg website for a complete list of available tours and the locations that are participating.

Since 2004, more than 300,000 visitors and volunteers have taken part in the event.

Number Two – Motorcycle Ride for Dad

More than 1500 motorcycles will roll out of Polo Park Saturday morning for the tenth annual Motorcycle Ride for Dad in support of prostate cancer research and education.

Over the last decade, they’ve raised $1.85 million, and last year Manitoba led the nation in the number of registered riders and funds raised at over $350,000.

Registration begins at 8 am with riders leaving at 10 am sharp.

For this year, they are asking everyone to meet at the south parking lot next to Earls by entering via St. James Street.

When the riders get going, they’ll head westbound on Portage Avenue and stop at Assiniboia Downs so traffic in the area will be heavy.

Number Three – Teddy Bear’s Picnic

The forecast for Sunday looks great, so why not head out to Assiniboine Park for the 32nd annual Teddy Bear’s Picnic?

Nearly 50 tents will be set up outside the Lyric Theatre with lots of activities for the whole family along with entertainment planned for the entire day.

You can buy tickets for a pancake breakfast between 8:00-11:00 am while burgers and hot dogs are served between 11:00 am and 5:00 pm.

If you have trouble finding a parking spot, a park ‘n’ ride service will leave from 820 Taylor Avenue starting at 8:00 am and drop people off at Assiniboine Park.

Proceeds from the picnic go to the Children’s Hospital Foundation.