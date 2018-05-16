Canada
May 16, 2018 7:54 pm

Motorcycle Ride for Dad raises money to fight prostate cancer

By Anchor/Reporter  Global News
Photo contributed
A A

The Okanagan chapter of Motorcycle Ride for Dad handed over a cheque for $42,855 to the Sindy A. Hawkins Cancer Clinic in Kelowna on Wednesday.

READ MORE:  Ride for Dad organizer recognized with award

Since the chapter held its first Motorcycle Ride for Dad, it has raised a grand total of $230,778 to aid the fight against prostate cancer.

Every dollar raised in the Okanagan stays in the Okanagan.

READ MORE:  Ride for Dad roars through Kelowna

This year’s Motorcycle Ride for Dad goes June 10.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Kelowna
motorcycle ride for dad
motorcycle ride for dad Okanagan
Okanagan
Prostate Cancer
Sindy Hawkins

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News