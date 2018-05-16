Motorcycle Ride for Dad raises money to fight prostate cancer

The Okanagan chapter of Motorcycle Ride for Dad handed over a cheque for $42,855 to the Sindy A. Hawkins Cancer Clinic in Kelowna on Wednesday.

Since the chapter held its first Motorcycle Ride for Dad, it has raised a grand total of $230,778 to aid the fight against prostate cancer.

Every dollar raised in the Okanagan stays in the Okanagan.

This year’s Motorcycle Ride for Dad goes June 10.