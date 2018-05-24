Parents of Terrie Dauphinais ‘almost fell over’ hearing arrest made in 16-year-old homicide

Tony and Sue Martin waited 16 years and 22 days for the news that finally came this week.

It was a call from Calgary police, telling them an arrest had been made in the death of their daughter Terrie Dauphinais.

“I almost fell over. It was an unbelievable feeling after all that time,” Terrie’s father Tony told Global News.

Then, he said, he and his wife cried together.

“It was like we were in a dream. Is this really happening?” Sue explained.

Terrie’s estranged husband, Ken Dauphinais, was taken into custody earlier this week and charged with second-degree murder.

Her parents said they were told Ken was always considered a suspect in the case. But as the years dragged on, they worried there would never be justice for their daughter.

“Sixteen years have gone by for everyone else but those 16 years have been like 16 million years for us because 24/7, that’s all we lived,” Tony said.

Terrie and Ken were high school sweethearts. They were together for about 10 years.

The Martins say the couple kept their distance. They felt she was at risk.

“We knew the relationship had become volatile,” Tony said.

Terrie was found dead inside her northwest Calgary home April 29, 2002.

The 24 year old’s three children were found alive in the home — grandchildren her parents had never met until after her murder and who they haven’t been allowed to see since.

Two of those kids would now be adults.

“We care about them,” Tony said. “We love those kids. We have always worried about them and always have wanted to see them.”

One of the granddaughters bears a striking resemblance to her mother and grandmother, something she pointed out at that first meeting.

“She goes: ‘You look like my mummy but you’re not my mummy,’ and I go: ‘No baby, I’m not your mummy. I’m your mummy’s mummy,'” Sue explained.

Tony and Sue said they are anxious to learn what led to their daughter’s death and what finally led to an arrest. They hope the court process will provide some answers.

Ken Dauphinais will make a court appearance May 25.