Calgary man charged in 2002 death of ex-wife

Calgary police have laid charges against a man in the death of his ex-wife, who was found dead in her home in 2002. Her three children were in the house at the time.

The body of 24-year-old Terrie Ann Dauphinais was found in her home in the 100 block of Citadel Peak Circle N.W., on April 29, 2002.

Investigators ruled her death a homicide following an autopsy. Based on evidence found, it’s believed the person responsible for Dauphinais’ death was familiar with the house.

Despite thorough investigation, the case went cold in 2005.

Twelve years later, in August 2017, the case was reopened after investigators received new information.

Dauphinais’ estranged husband, Kenneth Dauphinais, was arrested on Monday, May 21. He’s been charged with second-degree murder.

In a release, Calgary police thanked their colleagues in the Winnipeg Police Service, Edmonton Police Service, Saskatoon Police Service and the RCMP for their help in the investigation.