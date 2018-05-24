Three construction workers homeless following Kelowna house fire

A fire that swept through a Kelowna house Wednesday night has left three construction workers without a home.

The trio was asleep when flames erupted at the house in the 200-block of Rutland Road South at around 10 p.m.

“These gentlemen work in construction and get up fairly early and try and beat the heat of the day as roofers, and were asleep by 9:30,” Kelowna Fire Department inspector Paul Johnson told Global News.

Fortunately a passer-by noticed the flames and alerted the residents.

“He actually woke up the occupants,” Johnson said. “One occupant came outside, confirmed the garage was on fire, went in and got out the other two occupants.”

Johnson said the fire started on the exterior of the house but the exact cause is still being determined.

The fire spread rapidly and was challenging to fight, according to firefighters, partly because of what was on the property including a number of propane tanks.

The fire was so intense, fire crews had to call in additional resources.

No one was injured.

The men were renting the home. It’s not known if they had renter’s insurance.

Johnson said the home appears to be damaged beyond repair. Three trucks were also destroyed in the flames. One of them was brand new and according to Johnson, only had 24 kilometres on it.