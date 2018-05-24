House goes up in flames in Kelowna

A Kelowna home quickly became engulfed in flames Wednesday night, sending the occupants running from the burning structure.

Firefighters were called to the house at 250 Rutland Road South just before 10 p.m.

The blaze was originally called in as a fully-involved carport fire.

When crews arrived, the flames had spread to the house.

Numerous firefighters and resources are at the scene protecting surrounding buildings from the blaze.

For reasons that are unclear, the fire department was only fighting the fire defensively, meaning crews do not want it to spread.

When conditions are unsafe for firefighters to enter a structure, the defensive method is used.

More to come…