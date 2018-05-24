Police rescue woman stuck in her bathtub for nearly three days

A 69-year-old Bradford woman who had been stuck in her bathtub for 70 hours was rescued by South Simcoe police on Wednesday evening.

Police were called to a home on Line 10 in Bradford at around 9:30 p.m. on May 23, after a concerned woman was unable to get a hold of her friend.

When officers arrived on scene to check on the woman, the lights at the house were off, a car was in the garage, and the front door was locked.

Officers lifted themselves up to a window in order to look inside and discovered it was the upstairs bathroom. Police say they didn’t see anything unusual, but could hear a woman’s voice calling out for help from the bathtub.

Police proceeded to kick down the door to gain entry, and went upstairs to find the woman sitting in the bathtub.

The woman told police she had been sick with the flu, and went to take a bath. After bathing, she said she was unable to lift herself out, despite many attempts. The woman told police she had been stuck in the tub for approximately 70 hours without food, and only had water to drink from the tub faucet.

Police say paramedics arrived on scene and examined the woman. With police help, paramedics removed her from the tub to conduct a more thorough examination.

Police say the woman declined to go to the hospital, but told officers the incident was a wake-up call. She said she would seek extra help with her day-to-day living, and vowed to install a walk-in bathtub.