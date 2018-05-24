Mother charged in death of Oakville child

An arrest has been made in the death of a 9-year-old child in Oakville.

Following an investigation by Halton Police and the coroner, the child’s mother is facing charges.

Halton Police say 42-year-old Meredith Lis was arrested Thursday and charged with failure to provide the necessaries of life.

Police were called to a home in Oakville on Sept. 4, 2017, for a report of a deceased child, but a cause of death was never released.

The accused will appear in court on June 19.