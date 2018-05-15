Halton Police search for missing Oakville teen

Halton Regional Police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing Oakville teen.

Bradley Parkin-Williams, 13, hasn’t been seen since leaving St. Dominic’s School at 2405 Rebecca St. in Oakville at 3:45 p.m. on Monday.

Halton Police say Bradley is aware that police and family are trying to locate him and his family is concerned for his safety and well-being.

Bradley is described as male, Caucasian, five feet seven inches tall, slim build, and shaggy blonde hair. He was wearing navy blue school uniform shorts, a white school shirt, black/white runners, a bucket style hat and carrying a green backpack.

Bradley is known to frequent wooded areas and abandoned buildings in the Oakville-Bronte area.

If you see him you are asked to contact Halton Regional Police at 905-825-4747 ext 2205.