May 14, 2018 11:24 am

Ottawa police locate missing teenage girl

Police say they have located Ottawa teenager Makayla Wilk, who had been missing since May 2.

The 16-year-old’s family had been “greatly concerned for her safety,” prompting police on Friday evening to ask for public assistance in finding her.

In a release Monday morning, the Ottawa Police Service said Wilk was located “safe and sound.”

