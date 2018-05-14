Ottawa police locate missing teenage girl

Police say they have located Ottawa teenager Makayla Wilk, who had been missing since May 2.
The 16-year-old’s family had been “greatly concerned for her safety,” prompting police on Friday evening to ask for public assistance in finding her.
In a release Monday morning, the Ottawa Police Service said Wilk was located “safe and sound.”
READ MORE: Ottawa police seek public help to find missing 16-year-old girl
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.