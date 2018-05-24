Black Knights just too strong for Napanee

The La Salle Black Knights led the charge in girls rugby this season and Wednesday capped off a perfect campaign by winning the Kingston Area Secondary School Athletic Association championship.

The Black Knights, coached by Dan Bogle and Lauren McEwen, defeated the defending champs, the Napanee Golden Hawks, 19-7 to capture the KASSAA crown at Queen’s Nixon Field.

Scoring tries were Alex Bogle, Amber Brown and Avery Comeau.

It’s just an amazing feeling,” said Comeau, the team’s captain.

“We did it together. We did it as a family and I couldn’t have asked for a better family.”

Napanee gave the Black Knights all they could handle. It was 7-7 before La Salle pulled away with a couple of late second half tries.

“Napanee was a strong opponent,” said Darcy Harris, a Grade 10 student at La Salle.

“They pushed us hard but we pushed back and scored those late tries which turned out to be the difference in the match.”

It was only the second time in KASSAA history that La Salle has won the title. They also won in 2014.

The season for La Salle is far from over. The girls will play Smiths Falls Collegiate on May 29 in Kingston for the Eastern Ontario championship.

The winner of that game will represent EOSSA at the Ontario High School championships June 7-9 in Windsor.