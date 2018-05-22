Kingston unveils concept designs for Belle Park project

The future of the land bordering the Cataraqui River that was once Belle Park fairways is starting to take shape.

On Tuesday evening, members of the public were invited to take a look at preliminary concepts for the property at an open house and give their feedback.

The face of Belle Park will change once again after being a landfill for decades and then the nine-hole golf course that was closed in 2017. Remnants of the course are expected to remain including the driving range and potentially a chip-and-putt.

Other facilities that could be added include a pickleball court, new tennis courts, and a full-size rugby pitch.

People vying for versatility to be key in this project say they are happy with what they see so far.

“To see it re-greened and re-naturalized, the rugby club and everybody in Kingston is looking forward to seeing what’s going to be developed here,” says Steve Jamieson of the Kingston Panthers Rugby Football Club.

The larger part of the park that is currently covered by fairways and greens will most likely be designated as a natural park.

“Thinc Design” is the consulting agency working with the city, and its proposed plans shown at the open house focus on a balance between functionality and natural beauty.

Partner at Thinc Design Mike Tocher says, “We know there’s support for both sides, for the natural environment and for the sports fields, so we’re trying to strike that balance.“

Tocher adds that they are still looking to see if there’s anything they haven’t thought of which is the main reason for the open house. The project team isn’t presenting the final plans to council until the fall so there is still time to have your voice heard.