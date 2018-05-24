Canada
May 24, 2018 11:08 am

Guelph police investigating crash on Woodlawn Road

A collision on Woodlawn Road near the Home Depot sent a driver to hospital with serious injuries to their arm, according to Guelph police.

Guelph police are looking for witnesses to a crash on Wednesday afternoon that sent a man to hospital with serious injuries to his arm.

Police said the collision happened on Woodlawn Road at the entrance to the Home Depot at around 1 p.m., and involved a 54-year-old woman in a Ford Focus and a Chevrolet Cavalier driven by the 20-year-old Fergus man.

Const. Chris Probst said the man suffered a serious but non-life threatening injury to his arm.

“I would anticipate from the injuries to the arm, although very serious, not life-altering,” he said.

Probst added no charges have been laid yet, but investigators are looking for witnesses.

“We don’t know the exact sequence of events,” he explained.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Traffic Unit at 519-824-1212 ext. 7413 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

