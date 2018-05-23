Crime
May 23, 2018 8:44 am
Updated: May 23, 2018 8:45 am

Guelph man faces several charges after vehicle reported stolen: police

By Staff The Canadian Press

File photo.

Matt Carty / CJOY News
A A

GUELPH, Ont. – Police in Guelph, Ont., have charged a local man in connection with a vehicle theft.

Officers say they saw a vehicle that had recently been reported stolen, while on a routine patrol this morning.

They say the driver fled in the vehicle through a small subdivision but officers did not pursue him, out of concern for public safety.

Police say they found the vehicle parked on a residential street a short time later and arrested the driver, who was nearby.

Officers say they charged a 23-year-old man with possession of stolen property, dangerous driving, possession of a controlled substance, two counts of breaching an order of recognizance, one count of breaching a probation order, and some related charges under the Highway Traffic Act.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Breaching Probation
Crime
Dangerous Driving
Guelph Car Stolen
Guelph Police
Highway Traffic Act
Possession of a controlled substance
possession of stolen property

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News