Health Minister expects recommendations this summer for future of Pioneer Village

Ninety-four seniors at Regina’s Pioneer Village are in the process of moving because of mould at the aging facility. Other infrastructure concerns include weakening brickwork, plumbing and electrical issues, plus asbestos.

Health critic Danielle Chartier raised the 2017 CEO tour report of the facility in Question Period, May 23. She pointed out that issues addressed in the report do not include the infrastructure concerns.

“The fact that none of these issues were mentioned in the CEO Tour – they were completely whitewashed – shows that the minister isn’t taking these issues seriously and that’s a problem,” Chartier said.

Issues addressed in the report include early morning shift change being a bit “chaotic and noisy”, some difficulty accessing diabetic-friendly meals and lunch, plus improvement being needed for handwashing and infection control.

Health Minister Jim Reiter said the issues at Pioneer Village are well known to officials and have been an ongoing concern since the province took over the facility in 2009. Reiter added that the government has spent $12 million on the facility since then.

Now, an assessment is being done on the long-term care home.

“I’m going to wait on the recommendation to come back from ministry officials to see what their take is,” Reiter said. “If more capital dollars into Pioneer Village will extend the life of the facility long enough that it makes sense, or whether we look at other arrangements.”

It is anticipated that these recommendations will be ready sometime over the summer, and a future decision on capital funding will be made over the budget cycle.

Reiter added that he has been told some residents have successfully been moved.

The minister said he does not know how this move will affect staffing levels, and that is ultimately a Saskatchewan Health Authority decision. However, Reiter expects the authority will report to him soon on the staffing situation. ​