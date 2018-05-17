Almost 100 Regina Pioneer Village residents being moved due to mould

Regina Pioneer Village is once again facing problems due to ageing infrastructure, as 94 residents are being moved out of the facility after a report indicated the presence of mould.

As part of ongoing maintenance and monitoring of the facility, the Saskatchewan Health Authority received an assessment in April 2018 that identified the continued presence of mould in the building.

“When we had the issue 18 months ago, we had about 50 spaces where we identified mould starting to be seen, now we have about triple that amount, so about 150 spaces,” Executive Director of continuing care, Debbie Sinnett said.

Steps are being taken to move the residents from the impacted areas to other long-term care facilities or within Regina Pioneer Village.

“We have stopped admissions to Pioneer Village effective middle of April when we became aware of the issue and we have managed to create some capacity internal to Regina Pioneer Village,” Sinnett said.

The facility has had ongoing issues for a number of years now. In 2014, a report released by the Vanderwiel Facility Assessors (VFA) showed the facility needed almost $60 million in repairs.

“There is commitment of the Health Authority and Ministry to be meeting and talking about options for Pioneer Village including continued renovation and mediation, the potential for the construction of a new facility and also looking at community-based options for care,” Sinnett said.

Currently, it’s expected to take six to 12 months to fix the mould.