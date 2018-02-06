Pioneer Village
Regina Pioneer Village now dealing with water line break

By Reporter  Global News

A water line break at Pioneer Village Tuesday, has resulted in some damage and need for repairs.

Just days after a “do not consume water advisory,” Regina Pioneer Village is now dealing with damage and repairs due to a water line break.

The water line had a sprinkler attached and flooding impacted the southwest entrance at 11:45 a.m. on Tuesday, affecting the beauty salon, cafeteria and basement areas.

Although there was no risk of fire, as a result of the break, a fire code was called resulting in a complete water shutdown and fire suppression system shutdown.

Water service was resumed by 1:00 p.m., but the seniors facility is still under a “do not consume water advisory” due to an unrelated boiler leak.

Saskatchewan Health Authority officials believe the break was caused by the extreme cold due after a nearby doorway malfunctioned and was left open for period of time.

Two companies are on site to assess the damage and repairs. The area has been secured and residents, visitors and staff are being redirected to use the southeast entrance.

Residents, visitors and staff will continue to be updated as repairs are made. The sprinkler system is anticipated to be fixed Tuesday evening.

