Edmonton man charged with sexually assaulting 2 children he babysat

A 50-year-old Edmonton man has been arrested and charged after allegedly sexually assaulting “two young children that were known” to him.

The Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team’s (ALERT) Internet Child Exploitation unit made the arrest on May 18.

READ MORE: Child sexual exploitation in Canada: survivors reveal terrifying reality

Police said the man allegedly sexually assaulted the two children “in two separate instances,” ALERT said in a news release Wednesday.

The accused “can be described as a family friend of the victims and was frequently used to babysit.”

The alleged offences date back well over a year, ALERT said.

The children are believed to have been assaulted “on a number of occasions,” police said.

READ MORE: Edmonton man charged with sexual assault against family members

Investigators are looking into the possibility that there may be other victims in Edmonton. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact local police or cybertip.ca.

Gerald Kenneth Steed, 50, has been charged with two counts of sexual assault, two counts of sexual interference, two counts of sexual exploitation, two counts of making child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography.

Steed remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on June 12.