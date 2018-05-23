Sketch of suspect who tried to get kid in his car released by Surrey RCMP

Surrey RCMP has released a composite drawing of the suspect who approached a child outside an elementary school on May 14.

The incident took place around 1 p.m. outside Frost Road Elementary School in the 8600-block of 162 Street.

Police say a man, described as being in his 40s or younger, drove up and tried to convince the child to get in his car.

A sketch of the suspect has now been released by Surrey RCMP. The suspect is described as a South Asian man with a trimmed beard, which had grey patches, and wearing a blue turban with orange underneath.

The car he was driving is believed to have been a grey sedan with tinted windows and a messy interior.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Surrey RCMP or Crime Stoppers.