As a child waited at a Surrey school, a ‘suspicious’ man tried to get the kid in his car

The Surrey RCMP have warned the public about a man driving a grey sedan with tinted windows who approached a child as the kid waited outside an elementary school.

The incident unfolded on Monday, when the child was waiting at Frost Road Elementary School in the 8600-block of 162 Street at about 1 p.m.

A man described as being in his 40s or younger drove up and tried to convince the child to enter his car, the RCMP said in a news release.

But the kid didn’t enter the car, and ran to a safe location instead.

READ MORE: A man drove up to a 12-year-old, saying her mom sent him. She didn’t engage, she ran

The driver was described as South Asian, with a trimmed beard that had grey patches, and wearing a blue turban that had orange underneath.

His car had a messy interior, police said.

The RCMP warned kids to walk with friends, not to take short cuts, to tell people where they’re going and when they’ll be coming back.

They also warned them to phone home when leaving a friend’s place and say when they’ll back back.

They warned children not to assist strangers and to “trust your instincts and your feelings.”