May 23, 2018 12:24 pm
Updated: May 23, 2018 12:25 pm

Man arrested following armed robbery at Moncton convenience store

A 32-year-old man is facing charges after a Moncton convenience store was held up early Wednesday morning.

Codiac Regional RCMP say the robbery happened around 5 a.m. at the Needs Convenience on Morton Avenue.

Police arrested the man a short distance from the scene.

Officers believe the suspect attempted to flee the scene by car.

A weapon was seized, along with stolen items. Police believe the weapon was used during the robbery.

There were no injuries.

Police expect the suspect to appear in court Wednesday afternoon to face charges in connection with the robbery.

