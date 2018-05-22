Canada
RCMP continue search for missing Moncton teen

By Clara Nishida Global News

Police in Moncton are asking for the public's help in finding 17-year-old Tyler Smith-Johnston

Police are again asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 17-year-old boy from Moncton, N.B.

Tyler Smith-Johnston was last seen around Snow Avenue on May 7 around 9 p.m.

Police say they have been searching for him over the past few weeks, but have been unsuccessful.

Tyler is described as standing 5’8″, weighing approximately 150 pounds with short brown hair and blue eyes.

He has a tattoo of the word “homesick” on his knuckles and a tattoo that says “hellboy” on the underside of his forearm.

Police say Tyler was last seen wearing blue jeans, a white, purple and red Raptors jersey, and red Converse sneakers.

He was driving his beige BMX bike and would have his black skateboard helmet with at least one guitar sticker, according to police.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Tyler Smith-Johnston is asked to contact Codiac Regional RCMP.

