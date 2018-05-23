Ghost Bike Ride Memorial held for cyclist struck and killed in Leslieville

A memorial bike ride was held Wednesday morning in honour of a cyclist who was fatally struck in Leslieville last week.

Known as a Ghost Bike Ride, riders gathered to cycle an eight kilometer route, finishing at the crash site where Douglas Crosbie was killed on May 16.

Crosbie, 54, was riding westbound along Dundas Street East when he was struck by a truck attempting to make a right-hand turn onto Jones Avenue. He died in hospital later that day.

Members of the cycling community met at Spadina Avenue and Bloor Street at 9 a.m. Wednesday where they began their ride.

Once they reached the crash site, a white ghost bike was fastened to a street sign and a plaque with Crosbie’s name was placed on the handle bars. A moment of silence ensued.

Douglas’ widow, Christine Crosbie, said she met her late husband while the two attended journalism school together.

“He was someone who knew how to do the right thing and riding to work in Toronto was the right thing to do,” she said.

“If you possibly can, it’s good for traffic, for the environment, good for your health and I think he did it for all those reasons and just felt it was the right thing to do.”

Christine told Global News she was surprised by the number of people who showed up to celebrate her husband’s life and that it meant a lot to her.

“I think it’s wonderful. I don’t think he would ever believe that this many people would come out in his honour,” she said.

Janet Joy Wilson, a local cycling activist, riding a white bicycle of her own told Global News the participating members show up because they care.

“I have the thought every day that this might be me next time, so I’m here to show my respects to the friends and family of this individual, Douglas Crosbie,” she told Global News.

Participating cyclists put up pictures of Douglas on a telephone pole while many added flowers to the site.

Later Wednesday afternoon, a celebration of life will be held for Douglas who is survived by his wife and two children.