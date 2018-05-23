Man gropes puppy, then dog’s owner in Kingston

Police say a 36-year-old Kingston man was charged after grabbing a puppy’s genitals and a woman’s buttocks.

On Tuesday just after noon, police say the woman was walking in McBurney Park with her 12-week-old yellow lab puppy, when the accused approached the two. According to Kingston Police, when the man bent down to pet the dog, he grabbed the dog’s genitals and squeezed until the dog yelped in pain.

The accused then allegedly made inappropriate sexual comments towards the victim and grabbed her buttocks.

According to police, the victim was able to get away from the accused to call for help.

Responding officers located the accused still in the park.

The man was charged with sexual assault and willfully causing unnecessary pain to an animal.

Police could not comment whether mental health issues or impairment was an issue, but they did say the accused was known to police for previous unrelated charges.