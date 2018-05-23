Police investigating after fatal collision in Springwater

Police say one woman has died after a vehicle collision on Sunnidale Road in Springwater.

Huronia West OPP were called to Sunnidale Road, west of County Road 53, just after 5 p.m. on May 22 to the scene of a collision involving three vehicles.

According to police, the investigation showed that one vehicle travelling eastbound entered the westbound lane causing the accident.

Police say the driver of the eastbound vehicle, 59-year-old Katherine Daniel of Barrie, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say that Sunnidale Road has since been re-opened, but that the investigation continues.