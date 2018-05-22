Police investigating after driver fails to stop twice in Orillia

Police are seeking information from the public regarding a driver who failed to stop for them twice in the Orillia area.

According to police, the Orillia OPP detachment received information from Durham Regional police regarding a vehicle which failed to stop for them.

The same vehicle was then spotted by Orillia OPP on Highway 12. According to police, at approximately 12:50 a.m., on May 22, officers attempted again to stop the vehicle.

Police say when the driver failed to stop, they pursued the vehicle for a short while before ultimately calling it off.

Shortly after, police received reports that the vehicle in question hit a telephone pole at West and Colborne streets in the city. When police arrived on scene, the driver had fled.

Police say they called in the Central Region K9 unit, and the Emergency Response Team to assist in a foot pursuit, however, they were unable to locate the driver.

Police say the suspect is still at large, and the investigation is ongoing. They are urging anyone who may have information regarding this incident to please contact the Orillia OPP at 705-326-3536 or 1-888-310-1122.