Police seeking information regarding indecent exposure in Collingwood

Police are seeking information regarding an indecent exposure incident on a walking trail in Collingwood.

The Collingwood and The Blue Mountains OPP detachment are investigating an indecent act which occurred on a walking trail between Walnut and Tenth streets in the town.

Police say the incident took place at around 9:50 a.m., on May 20, when a man exposed himself to a woman walking on the trial.

Police have described the suspect as a male between the ages of 15 and 18, approximately five feet, eight inches tall, with a slim build and medium length wavy brown hair. Police say he was wearing a dark ball cap, a royal blue jacket, grey shirt and loose fitting jeans that were worn below his waist.

According to police, the suspect was last seen walking toward High Street on the trail.

Police are urging anyone who may have information to please contact Collingwood and The Blue Mountains OPP at 705-445-4321, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be submitted online at www.p3tips.com.