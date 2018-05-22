Man charged in alleged sex assault aboard Richmond transit bus

A man has been charged with an alleged sexual assault on a Richmond transit bus earlier this month, and police say they think there may be more vicitms.

Leonardo B. French, a 74-year-old Richmond man, is facing one count of sexual assault, and one count of sexual touching of a person under 16 years of age.

Richmond RCMP says officers were called to an area near the 5000-block of Granville Avenue just before 6 p.m. on May 15 — where an overweight, older white man had been allegedly observed groping a young girl.

A pair of Good Samaritans followed the suspect off the bus, while the driver stayed with the victim who police said was shaken but physically unharmed.

Police caught up with the suspect nearby about 10 minutes later and arrested him.

The Richmond RCMP say French, who also goes by the names Leonardo Da Vancouver and Victor Leonard Boudreau is well-known to police, and is a regular transit user.

Investigators believe there may have been other, similar incidents — also potentially on public transit — and are asking anyone who believes themselves to be a victim to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Richmond RCMP at 604-278-1212, and quote file 2018-14907.

French remains in police custody, and was scheduled to make a court appearance Tuesday.