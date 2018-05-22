Hamilton man accused of robbing Burlington seniors

A 41-year-old Hamilton man has been arrested after an armed robbery investigation in Burlington.

Police say that on April 25, two suspects entered an unlocked back door of a home on Bonnieview Avenue.

READ MORE: Hamilton police arrest man accused stealing alcohol from restaurant five times

The suspects, one armed with a handgun and an aerosol weapon believed to be bear spray or pepper spray, confronted two elderly homeowners and demanded their bank cards and pins numbers, police say.

Then, police say, the suspects forced the homeowners into a bathroom, before searching for valuables and stealing several electronic items from the home.

Police have arrested Thomas Allan Edgar on several charges and he has been held in custody until his next court appearance later this week.

READ MORE: Two Hamilton teens accused of using stolen vehicle to steal gas

Investigators are still trying to the identify of the second suspect, who is described as white, approximately five feet, nine inches tall, thin build, clean shaven, wearing a black hoodie, trapper hat with fur ear flaps, black jeans and dark glasses with metal frames.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Phil Vandenbeukel of the Burlington Criminal Investigations – Robbery Team at 905-825-4747 Ext. 2343.

Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.