Two Hamilton teens accused of using stolen vehicle to steal gas

The investigation into a stolen vehicle and several gas thefts in the city has resulted in the arrest of two 18 year old boys.

READ MORE: Police helicopter follows speeding motorcyclist home

Police say a grey 2012 Audi a-4 was stolen from a home in the Hyde Park Avenue area on April 4th and for the following two weeks, it was involved in multiple gas thefts in the city.

The stolen vehicle also refused to stop for police and was the subject of driving complaints from citizens, until it was later found abandoned near Alpine Avenue.

READ MORE: NDP tied with PCs as Ford’s Tories tumble in Ontario election: Ipsos poll

As a result of the investigation, two teen suspects were arrested at a home on East 18th street yesterday.

They are now facing several charges.