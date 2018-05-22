Winnipeg Blue Bombers bring back Jake Thomas

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have agreed to terms with veteran Defensive Lineman Jake Thomas on a one-year deal.

Thomas was the Blue Bombers’ fourth round pick out of Acadia University in 2012 and will be entering his seventh season in Blue and Gold, the longest “uninterrupted” tenure of any current member of the team.

READ MORE: Winnipeg Blue Bombers solve middle linebacker question, sign Adam Bighill

In his six previous seasons with the Bombers, the six foot two, 265-pound native of Douglas, New Brunswick has played in 101 games and totaled 75 defensive tackles and 10 quarterback sacks.

Thomas has also played a few downs on the offensive line because of injuries or in short yardage situations.