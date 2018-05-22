Man charged in alleged voyeurism incident at Ingersoll business

A 48-year-old Zorra Township man is facing a charge of voyeurism in connection with an incident at a business in Ingersoll, Ont., last week, Oxford OPP said Tuesday.

Police said they began their investigation on May 17 after receiving a report of an alleged voyeurism incident at a health and fitness business on Thames Street South in Ingersoll. The business offers several services, including personal fitness, spa, and tanning.

Few other details have been released by police, who say a male suspect was taken into custody by officers the same day.

The accused was released on an officer in charge undertaking and promise to appear in court in Woodstock at a later date, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact provincial police at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).