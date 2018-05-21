B.C. flooding news Monday: evacuation alerts remain along Fraser River

Several low-lying communities along the Fraser River are still keeping an eye on the river Monday.

Levels are expected to creep past six metres, which could cause flooding in areas not protected by dikes.

In the Township of Langley, 260 properties remain under an evacuation alert but engineering Manager Aaron Ruhl says the level of the Fraser River is easing.

“Right now it’s reached about 5.95 [metres], so the rising levels seemed to have tapered off for the weekend,” he said.

The evacuation alerts will remain in effect until the Fraser drops to 5.5 metres, and as a precaution the emergency operations centre remains open, with dike, park, and road patrols continuing in low-lying areas.

“Currently our daily dike patrols continue, along with patrolling our parks trails that are located near the Fraser River on the flood plain,” said Ruhl. “And we’re implementing closures as necessary on the parks trails. We’re also monitoring some of our roads in the unprotected areas for implementing closures. We haven’t had to close any roads as of yet but we’re prepared if we need to.”

Meanwhile, more people in the B.C. interior are being allowed to go home.

A number of evacuation orders have been lifted, including 175 properties in Grand Forks and 416 additional properties at Christina Lake.

Assessment teams had been touring homes over the last few days to determine who could go back.

Another anticipated wave of flooding didn’t happen in Grand Forks thanks to lower rainfall and cooler temperatures, according to Regional District of Kootenay Boundary (RDKB) spokesperson Frances Maika.

“It’s incredibly stressful to be out of your home, and that’s why our goal is to try to get — in the next I would say 36 to 48 hours, by the end of the day May 21 –the majority of people who are now on evacuation order, where it is safe to do so, back to their homes,” she said.

Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan will visit Okanagan Lake Monday, which is another area impacted by the flooding.

Around 300 troops are helping with relief and they are joined by wildfire crews.

They are filling sandbags that will line the perimeter of the lake in West Kelowna.

The CAF was informed by the local provincial authorities that the need for assistance in Grand Forks has ended. We have returned to our main base in Vernon to prepare for news tasks in the Lake Okanagan region.

Always ready, always in support!#BCFlood #2018Freshet #OpLENTUS pic.twitter.com/8V4fXlFods — CAF Operations (@CFOperations) May 20, 2018

The lake is now full but still sits at around a metre below last year’s high mark of 343 metres.

Locals say they are thrilled to see the extra resources.