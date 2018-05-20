Robert Mueller looms over Donald Trump in SNL parody of ‘The Sopranos’ finale

With one year having passed since former FBI director Robert Mueller was appointed special counsel in the investigation into Trump campaign collusion with Russia, Saturday Night Live thought it appropriate to feature some of the probe’s key players in its latest skit.

This week’s SNL cold open began with U.S. President Donald Trump, played as always by Alec Baldwin, walking into a restaurant, in a scene reminiscent of the series finale of The Sopranos.

Baldwin’s Trump sets the table-side jukebox to the Journey hit “Don’t Stop Believin’,” as his lawyer Rudy Giuliani enters and joins him.

Giuliani says he made several appearances on Fox News and even confessed to crimes that the president didn’t do — “And then I said, ‘what are you gonna do, arrest the president?'”

Trump then thanks Giuliani for everything he’s done for him, before his previous personal lawyer Michael Cohen, played by Ben Stiller, joins the duo.

Cohen laments that he’s getting ready to go to jail, but then tries to strike an optimistic tone.

“You gotta focus on the good times, isn’t that what you once told me boss?” he says to Trump. “That’s why you told me to keep a copy of the Russian pee tape.”

Baldwin’s Trump then thanks Cohen for his friendship, at which point Donald Trump Jr. joins to complete the group.

Cohen then proposes a toast — “to a great first year of the Russian investigation” — as the four men raise their glasses.

However, the gathering then assumes a tense tone after Mueller, played by Robert De Niro, enters the restaurant and sits just behind the group.

Trump Jr., Giuliani and Cohen don’t appear to be too perturbed by Mueller’s presence, as they attempt to change the topic of their conversation, but Baldwin’s Trump is visibly disturbed.

After a few awkward moments, Mueller slowly walks up to go the bathroom and pauses to make an “I’m watching you” gesture to Trump, before the screen abruptly goes black — a nod to the Sopranos’ finale.

