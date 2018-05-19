Cut-A-Thon raises funds for man’s best friend

Stylists with Urban Crush Salon put their skills to the test during a charity cut-a-thon which kicked off Saturday afternoon.

For 24 straight hours the team cut, styled and blow dried hair in support of Spirit of Hope Rescue.

“The team will power through the event with the help of awesome volunteers and a lot of coffee,” joked Zane Kirk, a master stylist with the salon.

Haircuts were $25 for adults and $15 for children.

The stylists worked in six hour shifts.

“I had so much fun last year and I’m pumped to be doing good at 4 a.m. for an awesome cause, but I also looked forward to the way the fundraiser brings the salon team together,” stylist Tiffany Allain said.

This is the second time Urban Crush Salon has hosted a cut-a-thon to raise funds for a local charity.

The goal was to raise $5,000. That money will be donated to Spirit of Hope Rescue.

Founded in 2012 by Cathie Mieyette, the volunteer-run, foster-based non-profit dog rescue works with more than 30 First Nations communities in Manitoba.

“As a team of pet lovers Urban Crush chose Spirit of Hope because of its impressive reputation for helping sick, injured, homeless, starving and abused dogs and puppies from First Nation Communities,” Kirk said. “We are excited to participate in this event to help this dedicated and hard working non-profit group in our neighbourhood, neighbours helping neighbours.”

In the last six years, more than 2,500 have been saved by Spirit of Hope Rescue.

In 2016 alone, 544 dogs were rescued and 498 were adopted.

Money raised from the cut-a-thon will help the non-profit with its medical bills.

“Our vet bills can range from $30,000 in a month because we take in dogs with Distemper, Parvovirus, have been burnt, or shot, or ran over, so we do so much urgent care that the money is totally going to be used for the vetting,” Mieyette said.

Right now the non-profit has 70 pooches up for adoption.

“Our Spirit of Hope Rescue team is so excited and very grateful that Urban Crush is doing this fundraiser for us. This fundraiser will mean we can help so many more urgent care dogs get saved, a lot more can be spayed and neutered in our Wiidookdawin Project.”