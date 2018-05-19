Paddle trail makes a splash in Kelowna

Paddleboarders and kayakers now have a piece of Okanagan Lake to call their own.

The official grand opening of the Kelowna Paddle Trail happened on Saturday.

The trail is a buoyed off portion of the lake that spans 27 kilometres from McKinley Beach in the north to Bertram Creek Park in the south.

Motorized boats are not allowed in the marked off area.

“It’s just helping people to feel comfortable, to try something new, to get out and explore Kelowna from a different vantage point,” Mariko Siggers, with the City of Kelowna, said.

The grand opening featured a large flotilla, which is a floating parade, with members of the Kelowna Dragon Boat Club, the Kelowna Canoe & Kayak Club, CRIS Adaptive Adventures and other clubs who enjoy the lake without a motor.

“I was supposed to be out of town, because of the long weekend,” Kari Lesick said from her kayak. “I changed my plans to be at this event. I think it’s awesome.”