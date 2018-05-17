Popular Penticton beach closed heading into May long weekend

A popular beach in Penticton has been closed until further notice due to the threat of flooding.

With the water level in Okanagan Lake rising, the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) has closed the public beach along Lakeshore Road between the SS Sicamous and the Penticton Lakeside Hotel.

City crews fortifying Okanagan Lake shoreline in #Penticton public beach closed until further notice. #bcfloods2018 pic.twitter.com/AczSFwwf4H — Shelby Thom (@Shelby_Thom) May 17, 2018

Measures to protect public infrastructure from flood waters were being put in place Thursday morning. They include 1,300 metres of gabion baskets and 750 metres of tiger dam protection near the dam and pier.

Penticton fire chief Larry Watkinson told Global News that instead of sandbags, the city decided to use gabion baskets saying they are much faster to deploy.

#Penticton fire chief Larry Watkinson on gabion baskets to protect city from rising lake . #bcfloods2018 pic.twitter.com/lRPVAMPEI5 — Shelby Thom (@Shelby_Thom) May 17, 2018

The closure comes ahead of a typically busy May long weekend.

Watkinson said the beach could be closed until early June.

The beach along Skaha Lake on the southern side of the city remains open for locals and tourists to enjoy.