May 19, 2018 3:02 pm
Updated: May 19, 2018 3:03 pm

Father of man charged with second-degree murder reported missing in Quebec

By The Canadian Press

A Sûreté du Québec police logo photographed on a cruiser, in Montreal, Quebec on May 7, 2014.

Denis Beaumont / The Canadian Press
The 67-year-old father of a murder suspect has gone missing in a city halfway between Montreal and Quebec City.

Provincial police say Gilles Giasson was reported missing Friday night from the Trois-Rivières apartment he shared with his 35-year-old son, François Asselin.

Authorities say they fear Giasson may have been killed based on what they describe as suspicious elements found at the scene.

Asselin was charged with second-degree murder on Friday after the body of his 59-year-old co-worker was found in a truck in an industrial park.

He has pleaded not guilty.

