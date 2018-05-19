Father of man charged with second-degree murder reported missing in Quebec
The 67-year-old father of a murder suspect has gone missing in a city halfway between Montreal and Quebec City.
Provincial police say Gilles Giasson was reported missing Friday night from the Trois-Rivières apartment he shared with his 35-year-old son, François Asselin.
Authorities say they fear Giasson may have been killed based on what they describe as suspicious elements found at the scene.
Asselin was charged with second-degree murder on Friday after the body of his 59-year-old co-worker was found in a truck in an industrial park.
He has pleaded not guilty.
