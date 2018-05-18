Two men charged with trying to solicit sex trade workers in Moncton

Two men will face judge after they allegedly tried to buy services from sex trade workers in Moncton.

Codiac RCMP say the men were arrested Wednesday night in the area of Dufferin and St. George streets.

“We regularly conduct operations targeting individuals attempting to buy services from sex trade workers,” said Sgt. Louis Robichaud of Codiac RCMP in a statement.

“We urge the public to call police if they see vehicles stopping along the street that they believe are attempting to buy services from sex trade workers. We ask that they take note of the make, model and colour of vehicle and, if possible, the licence plate number.”

A 39-year-old man from Moncton and a 25-year-old man from Windsor, N.S., were arrested then released.

They’re both scheduled to appear in Moncton provincial court on July 25.