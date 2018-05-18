18 elementary, high school shootings in the U.S. this year — and it’s only May

Over the first 20 weeks of 2018, there have been 18 school shootings in the United States where someone has been hurt or killed.

All of the suspected shooters were males, except for one incident.

Global News compiled a list of school shootings this year that meet the following criteria: at least one person was shot; it happened on school grounds; it included kindergarten through high school; and involved a firearm.

May 18: Santa Fe High School, Texas (at least 8 killed and 6 injured)

At least eight people are dead following a shooting at a high school south of Houston, Texas. Most of the victims were students, according to authorities. Explosive devices were also possibly located at the school and off campus, the Santa Fe School District confirmed.

It’s still unclear if the shooter was a student of the school.

May 11: Highland High School, Palmdale, Calif. (1 injured)

A 14-year-old was charged with attempted murder in connection with a shooting at Highland High School, according to the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office. A 15-year-old boy was shot in the shoulder, authorities said.

April 20: Forest High School, Ocala, Fla. (1 injured)

One student was injured in a school shooting at Forest High School in Ocala, Fla. The school was put on lockdown when the 19-year-old suspect took out a shotgun and shot one round at a classroom door.

The suspected gunman was identified as a student who wasn’t currently enrolled in classes. He was taken into custody.

April 12: Raytown South Middle School, Raytown, Mo. (1 injured)

A man was shot in the stomach in the parking lot of Raytown South Middle School during a track meet on April 12. The victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

March 20: Great Mills High School, Lexington Park, Md. (1 injured, 2 killed)

A male student opened fire with a handgun and critically injured two fellow students at Great Mills High School before being fatally injured by an armed resource officer. One of the students was taken off life support two days later.

March 13: Seaside High School in Seaside, Calif, (3 injured)

Three students were injured after a teacher fired a gun inside of a classroom during a firearms safety course in Seaside, Calif. A 17-year-old boy suffered moderate injuries after bullet fragments ricocheted off the ceiling and lodged into his neck, according to local media reports.

March 7: Huffman High School in Birmingham, Ala. (1 injured, 1 killed)

One student was killed and another injured when gunfire erupted inside a classroom at a high school in Alabama. A 19-year-old was charged with attempted murder in the shooting, according to officials.

Feb. 20: Jackson Middle School in Massillon, Ohio (1 killed)

A seventh-grader shot and killed himself with a semi-automatic rifle inside an Ohio middle school restroom. According to authorities, he was planning to shoot others at the school before changing his mind. The boy was identified as 13-year-old Keith Simons.

Feb. 14: Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida (14 injured, 17 killed)

In one of the deadliest school shootings in U.S. history, a 19-year-old man opened fire with an AR-15 on students and staff at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, killing 17 people. The alleged shooter, Nikolas Cruz, had been expelled from the high school over disciplinary problems, officials said, and could face the death penalty, if convicted.

Feb. 9: Pearl-Cohn High School, Nashville, Tenn. (1 injured)

A high school student was shot five times in the parking lot of Pearl-Cohn High School.

Feb. 5: Oxon Hill High School in Prince George’s County, Md. (1 injured)

Two teenagers were charged with attempted murder in the shooting of an Oxon Hill High School student in Maryland. The student was shot twice in the chest after getting inside an SUV with the alleged shooters.

Feb. 1: Salvador Castro Middle School in Los Angeles, Calif. (5 injured)

A 12-year-old girl shot a firearm at Sal Castro Middle School leaving four students and an adult injured, authorities said. Los Angeles police said they don’t believe the shooting was intentional.

January 31: Lincoln High School Mayfair, Philadelphia, Pa. (1 killed)

A 32-year-old man was shot and killed outside Lincoln High School in Philadelphia following a fight in the school’s parking lot.

Jan. 23: Marshall County High School. Benton, Ky. (17 injured, 2 killed)

A school in western Kentucky was the scene of carnage after a 15-year-old student opened fire killing two students and injuring 17 others, according to authorities. Bailey Nicole Holt, 15, and Preston Ryan Cope, 15, were identified as those killed.

Jan. 22: NET Charter High School. New Orleans, La. (1 injured)

A 14-year-old student was injured after a gunman opened fire on a group of students standing in the parking lot, according to The Times-Picayune. Police said the shooter fired at the students while driving by in a dark pickup truck. The injured student suffered an “abrasion wound.”

Jan. 22: Italy High School, Italy, Texas (1 injured)

A 16-year-old entered his school cafeteria and opened fire injuring another student, authorities said. The gunman fired several shots using a .38-calibre semi-automatic handgun at the school about 70 kilometres south of Dallas. The suspect was eventually apprehended and taken into custody by authorities.

Jan. 9: Coronado Elementary School in Sierra Vista, Ariz. (1 killed)

The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office said they received an active shooter call at 9:22 a.m. sending the school into lockdown. Authorities said a 14-year-old male was found dead in the bathroom with a gunshot wound.

Jan. 3: East Olive Elementary School in St. John, Mich. (1 killed)

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office said a 31-year-old man shot himself in the parking lot of East Olive Elementary School.

