Twice as many Americans have died in school shootings than at war in 2018, data shows

More people have died in school shootings in the U.S. than in combat-related deaths from American military campaigns around the world so far in 2018, according to data gleaned from U.S. military data and media reports of school shootings.

That was even before the latest school shooting in Santa Fe, Texas, allegedly carried out by 17-year-old Dimitrios Pagourtzis.

Publicly available data from the U.S. Department of Defense website lists 11 combat-related casualties so far in 2018. Seven of them occurred in a single helicopter crash in Iraq in mid-March, which officials said was not believed to have been caused by enemy fire.

The U.S. Navy reports seven combat-related deaths, bringing the total number of combat-related military deaths this year to 18.

Nearly as many people — 17 — died in a single shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla. in February.

Ten people died in Friday’s shooting in Texas, while nine others perished in various gunfire incidents at U.S. schools this year, according to data compiled by Global News.

That brings the total number of school shooting casualties this year to 36 — twice as many as the number of reported combat-related deaths.

