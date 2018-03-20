Shooting reported at Maryland high school

Authorities in Maryland are responding to reports of a shooting at a high school in St. Mary’s county early Tuesday.

St. Mary’s county sheriff’s office said units were responding to an “incident” at Great Mills High School and are warning parents not to come to the school.

Officials said the school has been placed under lockdown and that the incident is “contained.”

There has been an incident at Great Mills High School. Parents please DO NOT respond to the school. Report to Leonardtown High School — St. Mary's Sheriff (@firstsheriff) March 20, 2018

It’s unclear if anyone suffered injuries as a result of the incident.

The school is about 110 kilometres southeast of Washington, D.C.

The St. Mary’s County school board confirmed a shooting at the school, noting officials are on scene assessing the situation.

We are closely monitoring the situation at Great Mills High School. @MDSP is in touch with local law enforcement and ready to provide support. Our prayers are with students, school personnel, and first responders. — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) March 20, 2018

Units from Baltimore’s Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) were responding to the school to assist in an investigation.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said his office is monitoring the incident at the high school.

“Our prayers are with students, school personnel, and first responders,” the governor said on social media.

The shooting comes amid a U.S. debate about gun violence in schools after the Valentine’s Day attack at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., after a gunman slaughtered 17 students and staff.

